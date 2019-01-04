Raonic falls to Russia's Medvedev in semis at Brisbane International
Milos Raonic of Canada serves during his quarter final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 9:28AM EST
BRISBANE, Australia -- Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals at the Brisbane International by beating Canada's Milos Raonic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.
The score was level at 4-4 in the third when Medvedev got the decisive break on a succession of unforced errors from the 2016 Brisbane champion.
The fifth-seeded Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., couldn't cash in on any of his eight break-point opportunities.
Medvedev will next play 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (2).
The 33-year-old Tsonga, coming off eight months on the sidelines with a knee injury, held his nerve despite a partisan crowd at Pat Rafter Arena.
Second-seeded Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy had earlier progressed to Saturday's semifinals.
Donna Vekic defeated 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 to reach the women's semifinals and will next play fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.