

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Raptors are continuing to cash in on their championship season.

The Raptors were the fourth most popular team on the merchandise sales list released Friday by the NBA and the NBA Players Association.

The results are based on NBAStore.com sales from October through December.

The Los Angeles Lakers topped the list, followed by Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto.

Milwaukee was fifth, and the Golden State Warriors, who the Raptors beat in the 2019 NBA Finals, were sixth.

The Raptors made the top five of the list for the first time, likely boosted by merchandise commemorating their run to the title.

Lakers superstar LeBron James was the top-selling jersey according to the list, followed by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Boston forward Jayson Tatum and Rockets guard James Harden.

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson rounded out the top 15 despite not having played an NBA game. The 2019 first-overall draft pick out of Duke is scheduled to make his season debut Wednesday after he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee the day before the Pelicans opened the season at Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.