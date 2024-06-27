

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Jonathan Mogbo has been selected 31st overall by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Draft.

Toronto then took Jamal Shead 45th overall with a pick acquired from the Sacramento Kings in a trade earlier in the day.

The Raptors reportedly sent small forward Jalen McDaniels to the Kings for point guard Davion Mitchell and power forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Toronto also received the pick used to select Shead and the Portland Trailblazers' second-round selection in next year's draft.

Another late deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves allowed the Raptors to take Ulrich Chomche with the 57th overall pick.

Neither deal was official, pending a trade call to the NBA's head office. Those calls were expected to be made on Friday.

Because the deals were not finalized, the Kings officially drafted Shead with the understanding he will be sent to the Raptors to complete the deal.

Mogbo averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a centre for the University of San Francisco last season.

Shead averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds as a guard for the University of Houston Cougars last season.

A 6-10 centre from Cameroon who played for NBA Academy Africa, Chomche was the youngest player eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Comche only played three games for the NBA Academy Africa during the Basketball Africa League qualifiers when he averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal per game

Toronto picked Baylor University swingman Ja'Kobe Walter 19th overall in the first round on Wednesday night.

McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.8 minutes of play over 50 games last season.

Mitchell had 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game in 72 appearances last season.

Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 42 games in Sacramento.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.