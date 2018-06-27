Raptors extend qualifying offer to VanVleet but not Nogueira
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the net past Houston Rockets centre Nene Hilario (42) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, March 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:44PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors extended qualifying offers to Fred VanVleet, Malcolm Miller and Nando De Colo on Wednesday to retain their free agent rights.
Retaining VanVleet, who was a finalist for the NBA's sixth man of the year award, is of particular interest to Toronto.
The 24-year-old guard from Wichita State was the machine that ran the Raptors' league-leading second unit this past regular eason, averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists a game. His absence due to a shoulder injury in the post-season was a big blow to Toronto.
"I don't know what the rules are with that," team president Masai Ujiri said recently about VanVleet's status. "I don't want to get into trouble but I love Freddie. I hope I don't get fined for saying that but I love Freddie. He's our player and I love him. Whatever it is, Freddie knows we love him."
The Raptors' qualifying offer was an estimated US$1.7 million, which he'll surely decline, as he's in position for a huge pay raise this off-season.
Toronto didn't extend a qualifying offer to Brazilian big man Lucas Nogueira.