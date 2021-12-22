

The Canadian Press





The NBA has postponed Toronto's game at Chicago tonight because the Raptors do not have the required eight players available.

The announcement from the NBA comes a day after the Raptors added four players to the league's COVID-19 protocols, giving them a total of seven players sidelined for novel coronavirus reasons.

Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa were added yesterday, joining Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton.

Additionally, centre Khem Birch is out with knee swelling.

The Raptors attempted to make up the numbers by signing several players from the G-League under the NBA's hardship clause.

Nik Stauskas of Mississauga, Ont., Brandon Goodwin, Juwan Morgan, and Tremont Waters have been signed by the Raptors from the G-League under the NBA's hardship clause.

It's the third game the Raptors have had postponed, along with Monday's home game against Orlando and a home date with the Bulls on Dec. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2021.