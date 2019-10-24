

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Raptors guard Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day after tripping over a cameraman in Toronto's 130-122 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in the NBA's season opener.

VanVleet was cautious about playing on his sore ankle heading into the Raptors' road game against the division-rival Boston Celtics on Friday.

After briefly heading to the locker room in the third quarter, VanVleet returned to the Raptors bench and finished the game with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists over 44 minutes.

VanVleet complained about the court-side positions of cameramen and photographers saying injuries like his happen “way too much.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.