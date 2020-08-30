

The Canadian Press





LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is listed as available for Toronto's second-round series opener Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

The six-time all-star sprained his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the opening-round versus the Brooklyn Nets when he stepped on the foot of Chris Chiozza.

The Raptors swept Brooklyn in four games.

Coach Nick Nurse said Lowry practised on Saturday and “looked OK.”

Lowry is averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds through 58 games this season.

He posted averaged of 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds in the first round of the playoffs, putting up double figures in scoring three times, including 21 points in Game 2.