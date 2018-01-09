Raptors guard Lowry to skip Heat game with bruised tailbone and back spasms
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts as he is carried off by teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 3:13PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat due to a bruised tailbone and back spasms.
X-rays were negative and he'll be treated and re-evaluated daily by the team's medical staff, the Raptors said in a post on Twitter.
Lowry took a hard fall on his back during a 114-113 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
He had to be lifted to the locker-room by teammates.
Lowry took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank well-wishers.
"Love the support and well wishes thank from everyone!! It's doesn't go unnoticed thank you!! And the nba brotherhood is one of a kind... I appreciate the homies reaching out !! Love!!"
The 31-year-old three-time all-star is averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 assists per game this season.