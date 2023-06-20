

The Canadian Press





Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple media reports.

Trent's player option for the 2023-24 season is worth US$18.8-million. Reports say the guard and the Raptors are working on an extension.

The 24-year-old Trent averaged 17.4 points a game and shot 36.9 per cent from three-point range in 2022-23.

Those numbers were down from his strong 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 18.3 points a game and shot 38.3 per cent from three.

Trent's return was first reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

With Trent’s money on the books for next season, it becomes tougher to bring back VanVleet and Poeltl at market rate while also avoiding the luxury tax. Not impossible but will require some cap gymnastics or making changes/unloading salary elsewhere. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 20, 2023

Trent played his first two-and-a-half NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before being acquired by the Raptors in a trade that sent Norm Powell to Oregon.

He signed a three-year, $51.8-million contract with the Raptors before the 2021-22 season.

Point guard Fred VanVleet and centre Jakob Poeltl are the Raptors' remaining key unrestricted free agents.

VanVleet reportedly declined his $22.8-million player option earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.