Raptors guard Trent opts in to final year of contract: reports
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) tries to make a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) and Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defend during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Trent Jr. will opt into the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple media reports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple media reports.
Trent's player option for the 2023-24 season is worth US$18.8-million. Reports say the guard and the Raptors are working on an extension.
The 24-year-old Trent averaged 17.4 points a game and shot 36.9 per cent from three-point range in 2022-23.
Those numbers were down from his strong 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 18.3 points a game and shot 38.3 per cent from three.
Trent's return was first reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Trent played his first two-and-a-half NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before being acquired by the Raptors in a trade that sent Norm Powell to Oregon.
He signed a three-year, $51.8-million contract with the Raptors before the 2021-22 season.
Point guard Fred VanVleet and centre Jakob Poeltl are the Raptors' remaining key unrestricted free agents.
VanVleet reportedly declined his $22.8-million player option earlier this month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.