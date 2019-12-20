

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors say guard Fred VanVleet will be in the starting lineup for their game tonight against the visiting Washington Wizards.

VanVleet missed the last five games with a knee contusion.

His return gives the Raptors some relief on the injury front after three important players - star forward Pascal Siakam, centre Marc Gasol and guard/forward Norm Powell were injured in Toronto's win at Detroit on Wednesday.

Toronto has been devastated by injuries this season, with guards Kyle Lowry and Patrick McCaw and forward Serge Ibaka missing time earlier in the campaign.

VanVleet is having a breakout season, averaging 18 points and seven assists in 36.6 minutes per game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.