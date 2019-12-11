

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed Wednesday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee contusion.

Toronto's injury news wasn't entirely bleak however - Patrick McCaw was scheduled to return Wednesday after missing 17 games following surgery on his left knee.

VanVleet was injured during Sunday's 110-104 loss in Philadelphia, and missed Monday's 93-92 win in Chicago.

The fourth-year guard is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists this season.

McCaw is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds a game.