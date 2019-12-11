Raptors missing injured guard Fred VanVleet for a second straight night
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) reacts with teammate Terence Davis II against the Utah Jazz during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:22PM EST
TORONTO - Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed Wednesday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee contusion.
Toronto's injury news wasn't entirely bleak however - Patrick McCaw was scheduled to return Wednesday after missing 17 games following surgery on his left knee.
VanVleet was injured during Sunday's 110-104 loss in Philadelphia, and missed Monday's 93-92 win in Chicago.
The fourth-year guard is averaging 18.0 points and 7.0 assists this season.
McCaw is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds a game.