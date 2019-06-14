

The Canadian Press





OAKLAND, Calif. - The local sheriff's office in Oakland, Calif., alleges Raptors president Masai Ujiri assaulted a sheriff's deputy moments after Toronto secured first NBA title.

The alleged incident took place on the court at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, just after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on their home court in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the deputy asked Ujiri for his credentials as the executive tried to take the court for the trophy presentation.

Sgt. Ray Kelly says Ujiri then allegedly pushed the deputy, who pushed Ujiri back and told him he couldn't go onto the court.

When Ujiri allegedly pushed the officer again, Kelly says his arm struck the officer in the jaw.

Ujiri eventually made his way onto the court for the celebration, but Kelly says police plan to file a complaint with local prosecutors.