

The Canadian Press





Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined US$35,000 for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official.

The incident occurred during Toronto's 112-109 loss on Saturday in Miami, a heated game that saw Raptors rookie Christian Koloko ejected in the third quarter, and then fined US$15,000.

Miami's Caleb Martin was also ejected, and then slapped with a one-game suspension after a shove that saw Koloko sail into the first row of the baseline seats.

The Raptors bounced back Monday to beat the Heat 98-90 in Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.