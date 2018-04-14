Raptors say G VanVleet not fit for playoff opener against Wizards
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pauses on the court after a play during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Miami. VanVleet left with 1:32 remaining in regulation after apparently getting hurt while trying to fight through a screen. He stayed down for several seconds near the Toronto bench before getting helped off the floor. The Heat won 116-109 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:18PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet for their first-round playoff game Saturday against the Washington Wizards.
The backup guard suffered a bruised shoulder in Wednesday's regular-season finale in Miami.
"He's going to be day to day," said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. "Just don't want to chance injuring it further. He's getting much better. Just not going to go today."
VanVleet has averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists a game this season and has been solid in his backup role to starter Kyle Lowry.
He's also been a clutch three-pointer shooter, shooting 42 per cent from long range this season.