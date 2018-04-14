

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet for their first-round playoff game Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

The backup guard suffered a bruised shoulder in Wednesday's regular-season finale in Miami.

"He's going to be day to day," said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. "Just don't want to chance injuring it further. He's getting much better. Just not going to go today."

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists a game this season and has been solid in his backup role to starter Kyle Lowry.

He's also been a clutch three-pointer shooter, shooting 42 per cent from long range this season.