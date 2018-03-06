Raptors sign forward Nigel Hayes to 10-day contract
Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen, center, fights for the ball with New York Knicks' Nigel Hayes (right) and Damyean Dotson (left) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 4:27PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Nigel Hayes to a 10-day contract.
The six-foot-eight, 254-pound Hayes is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 35.6 minutes in 38 games this season with the NBA G League's Westchester Knicks.
He is shooting .450 from the field, .441 from three-point range and .744 at the free-throw line.
The signing was announced before Toronto faced the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday,