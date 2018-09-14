

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors signed forward Deng Adel and Kyle Collinsworth on Friday.

The six-foot-seven, 200-pound Adel played three seasons at Louisville (2015-18). He averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 89 career games (71 starts).

The six-foot-six, 210-pound Collinsworth averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season. He also appeared in 20 games with the Texas Legends in the NBA G League, averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.