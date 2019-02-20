

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jodie Meeks to a 10-day contract.

The six-foot-four, 210 pound Nashville native is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 22.6 minutes in 531 regular season games (204 starts) with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit, Orlando and Washington. He is a career .372 shooter from three-point range.

Meeks hasn't played since April 11 after the NBA suspended him 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug program, causing him to miss the Washington Wizards' first-round loss to Toronto in the 2017-18 post-season.

He was dealt to Milwaukee before the 2018-19 season with 19 games remaining on his suspension, then was waived when the ban ended.