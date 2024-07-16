Raptors sign Ohio State forward Jamison Battle
Ohio State forward Jamison Battle drvies past Iowa forward Ben Krikke, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 79-77. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024 8:15PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors have signed Ohio State forward Jamison Battle, who is coming off a superb season in the Big Ten.
The 6-foot-7 Battle, a native of Robbinsdale, Minn., averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 31.4 minutes in 35 games as a fifth-year senior at Ohio State last season.
Battle shot .469 (179-of-382) from the field and a career-best .433 (91-of-210) from beyond the arc, which ranked second in the Big Ten and ninth nationally. Battle also led the Big Ten in free-throw percentage at .926 (88-of-95).
Battle played two seasons at George Washington (2019-21) and two at Minnesota (2021-23) before joining Ohio State. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team as a freshman at George Washington and set a program record for three-point field goals made with 89.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.