Raptors suspend Ibaka for one game after altercation involving staff member
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, of the Republic of the Congo, argues a call against him while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Denver. The Raptors' game in Utah on Friday will have a distinctly international flair.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 5:25PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors suspended forward Serge Ibaka for one game Friday after a violation of team rules.
That means Ibaka will miss Toronto's home game Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
The team said in a statement the suspension resulted from an altercation between Ibaka and a Raptors staff member following the club's 124-107 road loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
"Both parties have apologized," president Masai Ujiri said. "We've discussed this internally as a team, and we won't be discussing it any further.
"Now we're focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup."