

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are sending franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors also get guard Danny Green in the blockbuster deal with backup centre Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick going to the Spurs.

Leonard is a bonafide superstar but he played only nine games with the Spurs last season due to a right leg injury.

DeRozan is a four-time all-star who helped lead the Raptors to the post-season for the last five years.

However, Toronto has never made it past the Eastern Conference final and was swept out of the second round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last two seasons.

The latest post-season disappointment resulted in head coach Dwane Casey's dismissal last May despite a 59-win regular season, and now, one of the biggest trades in franchise history.