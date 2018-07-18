Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan, Poeltl for Kawhi Leonard, Green
Toronto Raptors' guard DeMar DeRozan (10) battles for the ball against San Antonio Spurs' forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during first half NBA basketball action, in Toronto, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015. According to multiple reports, the Raptors appear to be on the verge of finalizing a blockbuster trade.The reports have the Raptors sending DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that will see fellow all-star Leonard come to Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 12:49PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are sending franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for star forward Kawhi Leonard.
The Raptors also get guard Danny Green in the blockbuster deal with backup centre Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick going to the Spurs.
Leonard is a bonafide superstar but he played only nine games with the Spurs last season due to a right leg injury.
DeRozan is a four-time all-star who helped lead the Raptors to the post-season for the last five years.
However, Toronto has never made it past the Eastern Conference final and was swept out of the second round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last two seasons.
The latest post-season disappointment resulted in head coach Dwane Casey's dismissal last May despite a 59-win regular season, and now, one of the biggest trades in franchise history.