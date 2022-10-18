

The Canadian Press





A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday.

It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season.

Andrew Wiggins headlines the Canadian delegation fresh off an NBA title win with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins, 27, made his first all-star team last season as one of the best two-way players in the league.

His best effort came in Game 5 of the NBA Finals where his 26-point, 13-rebound performance helped the Warriors take the series lead before Golden State clinched the title in the next game. The Warriors rewarded him with a four-year, US$109 million extension on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will be making his long-awaited return after a torn ACL kept him out of action all of last season. The Kitchener, Ont., native, who was already a key piece to the Nuggets, made his biggest mark when the NBA opted to play in a bubble due to the pandemic late in the 2019-20 season.

Murray averaged 26.5 points on 50.5 per cent shooting in the post-season, including four 40-plus point games, leading Denver all the way to the Western Conference final where the team fell to eventual champion, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin is among the more exciting young Canadian players entering this season with immense potential. The Montreal native was the sixth overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Mathurin, 20, entered the league having been a consensus second-team all-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in his sophomore year at Arizona. In four pre-season outings with the Pacers, the six-foot-five, 210-pound guard has averaged 19.8 points in just 23.5 minutes a night.

Chris Boucher, who spent much of the pre-season on the injured list with a hamstring injury, is one of three Canadians on the Toronto Raptors' opening-night roster. Montreal's Khem Birch and Toronto's Dalano Banton are also on the roster.

Boucher, born in Saint Lucia but raised in Montreal, has been a key cog for the Raptors with his versatility. The six-foot-10 centre played 80 games last season averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds a night. He enjoyed a career season in 2020-21 with averages of 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and shooting 38.3 per cent from three.

The Raptors have an NBA-high eight international players on their roster. It's the second consecutive season Toronto has led the league in the category.

Canadians on NBA rosters:

Mfiondu Kabengele*, Boston Celtics; Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks; Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets; Cory Joseph, Detroit Pistons; Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors; Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers; Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers; Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers; Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies; Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies; RJ Barrett, New York Knicks; Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder; Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic; Shaedon Sharpe. Portland Trail Blazers; Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings; Josh Primo, San Antonio Spurs; Dalano Banton, Toronto Raptors; Khem Birch, Toronto Raptors; Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors; Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz; Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Utah Jazz; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder; Eugene Omoruyi*, Oklahoma City Thunder.

* - Indicates player being on a two-way contract.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.