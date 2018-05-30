

The Canadian Press





BOSTON -- J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Martinez tied for the major league lead with his 18th homer, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth.

Eduardo Nunez had a solo homer and RBI double, and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a run-scoring double for Boston, which has won nine of 11 and has the best record in the major leagues at 39-17.

Toscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost 13 of 17 and dropped to 2-7 against the Red Sox this season. Toronto, which opened the season 13-6, is a season-high five games under .500 at 25-30.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-1) gave up two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Boston is 10-1 in his starts.

Craig Kimbrel allowed two inherited runners to score on Kendrys Morales' double, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Making his third start since his May 11 recall from Triple-A, Sam Gaviglio (2-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Boston opened a 2-0 lead on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI double in the third and Nunez's fifth-inning homer off a tabletop above the Green Monster in left.

Hernanez's homered tied the score in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson missed his second consecutive game with right calf soreness.

Red Sox: OF Mookie Betts missed his fourth straight because of tightness in his left side that flared up during BP Sunday. "If he's OK, most likely he'll be in the lineup tomorrow," manager Alex Cora said. . 2B Dustin Pedroia also had the day off.

TWO REVERSALS

The Blue Jays challenged two safe calls with the same batter up in the third -- one at second on a steal attempt and the other at the home with a runner looking to score when a pitch bounced away. Both were overturned.

FOND MEMORIES

Cora is excited to get his World Series ring before Thursday's series opener in Houston.

"It was an amazing ride," he said.

He plans to bring a jersey he wore last season as the team's bench coach, have it signed by the Astros and hang it "probably at home."

HARD SHOT

Pllate umpire Jerry Layne was dazed by a foul ball off his chest but stayed in the game. Boston catcher Christian Vazquez held up Layne when the umpire was wobbly.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Jaime Garcia (2-3, 5.52 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday's series opener at Detroit.

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 6.75) is to be on the mound Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Houston. He 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in his last three starts and hasn't gone past four innings.