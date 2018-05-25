Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment
In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez takes off his batting helmet after grounding out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 12:34PM EDT
BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list.
Ramirez was hitting .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season while splitting his time between first base and designated hitter. Ramirez had been with the Red Sox since 2015 after signing a four-year, $88 million contract as a free agent.
By designating the 34-year-old Ramirez for assignment, the Red Sox clear the way for Pedroia to make his 2018 debut. The 34-year-old Pedroia has spent all season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery on his left knee in October.
Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, had been Boston's opening day second baseman every year from 2007-17.