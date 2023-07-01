

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Defenceman Justin Holl is leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs and signing a three-year, $10.2-million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Holl had played his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs .

The 31-year-old had two goals, 16 assists and was Plus-15 over a career-high 80 games last season.

Holl was coming off a three-year, $6-million contract with Toronto.

The right-shot defenceman, a second-round Chicago Blackhawks pick in 2010, played three seasons with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies from 2015 to 2018.

In 2019-20, he became a regular in the Maple Leafs lineup.

