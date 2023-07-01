Red Wings sign former Leafs defenceman Justin Holl to three-year, US$10.2M contract
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Justin Holl (3) looks on during first period NHL hockey action against the New Jersey Devils, in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 1, 2023 2:45PM EDT
TORONTO - Defenceman Justin Holl is leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs and signing a three-year, $10.2-million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.
Holl had played his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs.
The 31-year-old had two goals, 16 assists and was Plus-15 over a career-high 80 games last season.
Holl was coming off a three-year, $6-million contract with Toronto.
The right-shot defenceman, a second-round Chicago Blackhawks pick in 2010, played three seasons with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies from 2015 to 2018.
In 2019-20, he became a regular in the Maple Leafs lineup.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.