

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press





The Ottawa Redblacks have reached out to McLeod Bethel-Thompson about a potential return to the CFL.

According to a league source, Ottawa (1-3) has made an inquiry to the veteran quarterback. On Saturday night, incumbent Jeremiah Masoli suffered a season-ending ruptured left Achilles tendon injury in the Redblacks 21-13 road loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-3).

The Redblacks confirmed the nature of Masoli's injury Monday. The club added Masoli will require surgery and undergo the operation soon in Ottawa.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Ottawa GM Shawn Burke is scheduled to address reporters Tuesday following the Redblacks' practice.

Masoli was playing a year to the day after suffering a season-ending right leg injury during a game versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders. During that 17-game span, the Redblacks were 5-12.

On Saturday night, the five-foot-10, 208-pound Masoli was rolling out to his right when he fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg. He was untouched on the play.

Rookie Dustin Crum came off the bench to complete 14-of-21 passes for 149 yards and two interceptions. The six-foot-three, 207-pound Crum also ran for a team-high 91 yards and a TD on six carries.

Crum almost put Ottawa in a position to force overtime. He had a 19-yard run on the game's final play but was stopped a yard short of the endzone on a tackle by Hamilton's Chris Edwards.

Crum is expected to start Saturday when Ottawa hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-1).

Masoli was taking over starting duties from sophomore Tyrie Adams, who suffered a season-ending knee injury while leading Ottawa past the Edmonton Elks 26-7 on June 30.

Bethel-Thompson, 35, played five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-22), winning Grey Cups in his first and final campaigns with the CFL club. Bethel-Thompson's first championship came as a backup to veteran Ricky Ray,

But the six-foot-four, 220-pound Bethel-Thompson threw for a CFL- and career-high 4,731 yards last season with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He led Toronto (11-7) to first place in the East Division for a second straight season before completing 19-of-27 passes for 299 yards and two TDs in the Argos' 34-27 conference final victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

That earned Toronto a Grey Cup berth against heavily favoured Winnipeg. Bethel-Thompson was 15-of-28 passing for 203 yards before suffering a dislocated right thumb late in the fourth quarter.

Backup Chad Kelly — the nephew of former Bills' star quarterback Jim Kelly — came off the bench to complete four-of-six passes for 43 yards. But it was Kelly's crucial 20-yard run on second-and-15 that set up A.J. Ouellette's game-winning five-yard rushing touchdown in Toronto's stunning 24-23 victory.

In the off-season, Bethel-Thompson opted to sign with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers, citing a desire to play closer to his family. The move wasn't surprising as after the Grey Cup game, Bethel-Thompson spoke candidly about the difficulties of being away from his wife and young daughter during the CFL season.

But according to the source, a return to Canada "would have to be right" for Bethel-Thompson and his family. The source added Ottawa hasn't been the only CFL club to reach out to Bethel-Thompson but wouldn't identify the other teams.

The source also said there remains "considerable" NFL interest in Bethel-Thompson as teams this year will be able to dress a third quarterback on game day without using an active roster spot. The change came about after the San Francisco 49ers were forced to battle through injuries to starter Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson in a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.

The rule change also means NFL teams will likely bring at least four quarterbacks to training camp. And a factor that could work in Bethel-Thompson's favour would be his pro experience, which could make him a more enticing choice to put into a game on an emergency basis than an unproven rookie.

Bethel-Thompson certainly has the luxury of time to ponder his next football move. An argument could be made that his value in Canada only increases with each passing week and especially if a starter on one of the CFL's contending teams suffers a significant injury.

Bethel-Thompson appeared in 74 career regular-season games, completing 1,125 of 1,683 passes (66.8 per cent) for 13,261 yards with 70 touchdowns and 49 interceptions. He also ran 93 times for 513 yards (5.5-yard average) and two TDs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.