

The Canadian Press





Florida's Sam Reinhart, Winnipeg's Kyle Connor and Toronto's William Nylander have been named the NHL's three stars of the last week.

Reinhart led the league with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in four games, all of which the Panthers won, to earn the first star.

Connor, the second star, led the league with five goals in three games — including his fifth career hat trick on Thursday against Nashville — to go with three assists.

The Jets forward is tied for third with 11 goals, two back of league-leader Auston Matthews.

Nylander received the third star with four goals and three assists over four games. He's currently sixth in league scoring with 22 points, three back of Vancouver's Elias Pettersson.

He also extended his season-opening point streak to 15 games, a Maple Leafs franchise record.

Only six Toronto players have posted longer streaks at any point in a campaign. Mitch Marner set the franchise record with a run of 23 straight games last season.