Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. Bassitt delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Minchillo
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 12, 2022 5:26PM EST
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years.
The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds.
Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets.
He was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA, a career-high 167 strikeouts and 49 walks last season with the Mets.
Bassitt would join a solid Blue Jays rotation that includes American League Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.