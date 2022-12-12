

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years.

The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds.

Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets.

He was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA, a career-high 167 strikeouts and 49 walks last season with the Mets.

Bassitt would join a solid Blue Jays rotation that includes American League Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.