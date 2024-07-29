

The Canadian Press





Yusei Kikuchi is headed for Houston.

According to several reports Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays are sending the 33-year-old left-handed pitcher to the Astros in return for a package that includes Houston's 23-year-old rookie right-hander Jake Bloss.

The deal was not confirmed by the club as the team played its second game of a doubleheader in Baltimore against the Orioles. During the first game — an 11-5 Orioles victory — the Jays dealt veteran infielder/D-H Josh Turner to the Seattle Mariners for outfield prospect R-J Schreck.

Bloss has already made three starts for the Astros, striking out 11 in almost 12 innings of work, while allowing nine runs on 16 hits and three walks.

Kikuchi, like a lot of his teammates, wasn't having a stellar season. He's registered a 4.75 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings and only 30 walks. Kikuchi is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million pact he signed with the Blue Jays in 2022. He started a league-leading 22 games this season.

The addition of Kikuchi fills a void in the Astros' rotation that has been decimated by injuries.