Reports: Bucks boycott Game 5 of series with Magic in response to Blake shooting
Benches sit empty at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:26PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their NBA first-round playoff series on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, according to multiple media reports.
The decision comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wis.
The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics also have discussed boycotting games in their playoff series, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.