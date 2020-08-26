

The Canadian Press





LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their NBA first-round playoff series on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, according to multiple media reports.

The decision comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wis.

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics also have discussed boycotting games in their playoff series, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.