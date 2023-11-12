Retornaz beats Edin 6-5, Gim tops Homan 7-6 at Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National
Retornaz has a laugh with his team as they play Japan at the Men's World Curling Championship in Ottawa on Friday, April 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 12, 2023 7:44PM EST
Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 6-5 to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National on Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.
Retornaz made an open hit to concede a single in the eighth end for the win. It was his second Grand Slam title of the season.
In the women's final, South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim scored one point in the final end for a 7-6 win over Ottawa's Rachel Homan.