

The Canadian Press





Returning champions Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Megan Khang highlight the field that will tee off at the L-P-G-A Tour's CPKC Women's Open next week.

Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific Kansas City announced the tournament's full field on Wednesday.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the event in Regina in 2018, becoming the Canadian champion since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973. She is one of 14 Canadian players at the tournament.

Ko, from New Zealand, is a three-time winner of the event, while Khang of the United States is the defending champion.

Paula Reto, Ariya Jutanugarn and Brittany Lincicome are also former champions who will compete at the tournament, which begins July 25 at Calgary's Earl Grey Golf Club.

Other notables include world No. 2 Lilia Vu, Bo. 7 Hannah Green, No. 9 Rose Zhang and No. 12 Minjee Lee. Lexi Thompson will also be competing in her 11th and final CPKC Women’s Open after announcing she will be retiring from competitive golf at the end of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.