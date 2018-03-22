

The Associated Press





STORRS, Conn. -- Rhode Island basketball coach Dan Hurley has agreed to become the coach at the University of Connecticut. He succeeds Kevin Ollie, who was fired this month.

UConn made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Hurley was 113-82 in six seasons with the Rams, who went 26-8 this year before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Duke. It was the second straight trip to the tournament for the Rams, who won the regular-season Atlantic-10 championship for the first time.

He takes over a program that won its fourth national championship in 2014 but has fallen on hard times recently. The Huskies went 14-18 this year, their second straight losing season.