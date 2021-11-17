

The Canadian Press





Robbie Ray has won the Cy Young Award as the American League's best pitcher in 2021.

Ray had a 13-7 record for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season, with a 2.84 earned-run average with 248 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched.

His ERA and strikeouts total were the best in the American League in 2021.

Ray beat out New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and Chicago White Sox ace Lance Lynn for the AL's top pitching honour.

The 30-year-old Ray and cash considerations were traded to Toronto by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 31, 2020 in exchange for pitcher Travis Bergen.

Ray is a free agent after declining the one-year, US$18.4-million qualifying offer the Blue Jays made last week. Ray's decision was expected as he is poised to be one of the most sought after players in free agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.