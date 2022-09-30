Robertson scores twice to lead Maple Leafs to 6-3 victory over Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson (89) and Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Senators during third NHL pre-season action at the CAA arena in Belleville, Ont., on Friday, September 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 30, 2022 10:47PM EDT
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Nicholas Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in pre-season action.
The left-winger opened the scoring Friday for Toronto (3-1-0) which jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the first period. Parker Kelly put Ottawa (1-3-0) on the board with just 27 seconds remaining in the frame.
Senators forward Drake Batherson scored the lone goal of the second period on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2.
In the third, the Leafs scored three unanswered goals, courtesy of Denis Malgin, Robertson and Justin Holl to go up 6-2 with just two minutes remaining. Angus Crookshank scored the final goal for Ottawa.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Victor Mete also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots in a winning effort.
Anton Forsberg made 33 saves on 38 shots he faced for the Senators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.