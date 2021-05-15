Rombauer crosses finish line first at Preakness
Flavien Prat atop Rombauer reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 7:20PM EDT
BALTIMORE (AP) - Rombauer romped to an upset victory in the Preakness on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Medina Sprint the chance at a Triple Crown that would have come with a giant asterisk.
Medina Spirit finished third. Midnight Bourbon was second.