

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press





TURIN, Italy -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning overhead kick for his second goal of the night to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's first goal came in the third minute and was helped by Juve's defensive lapses, but his second was pure mastery and his overhead kick had the entire stadium on their feet in appreciation.

In the process, Ronaldo became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 successive matches.

The Portugal international also set up Madrid's third, for Marcelo, shortly after Juventus forward Paulo Dybala had been sent off following a second yellow card.

The Italian side now has a near-impossible task to turn the quarterfinal around in the return leg on April 11.

Sevilla also lost at home in the night's other quarterfinal, as Bayern Munich came from behind to win 2-1. Jesus Navas' own goal cancelled out Pablo Sarabia's opener and Thiago Alcantara headed in the winner for Bayern in the 68th minute.