

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Santiago Espinal's off-season training is already paying dividends just two games into the Toronto Blue Jays' season.

Espinal hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to drive in the game-winning run as Toronto held off the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Espinal also had a go-ahead double in the Blue Jays' 10-8 win over Texas in Friday's home opener.

“That's all about working hard every day, making sure I'm staying ready for any situation just like today,” said Espinal, who replaced second baseman Cavan Biggio in the lineup in both games. “Hard work just pays off and I'm just going to keep working hard for whatever opportunity I get on this team so we can get a W.”

Espinal hit .311 last season with two home runs, 13 doubles, a triple, and 17 runs batted in in 92 games. He bulked up by about 20 pounds in the off-season and he said it's made a difference.

“It really does. It really does,” said Espinal. “I've been putting on weight, been putting on muscle, we've been putting a lot of muscle. It just it feels a lot a lot different from last year.”

Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 including a game-tying home run for the Blue Jays (2-0) in front of 43,386 fans at Rogers Centre. He also scored twice.

The all-star shortstop is impressed with how Espinal has been ready to go when he's called on.

“Any chance he gets he produces you know, so that's a special quality and he stays locked in at all times,” said Bichette.

Kevin Gausman gave up eight hits in his regular-season debut for Toronto, but limited Texas to three runs and struck out five in five innings of work.

He agreed to a US$110-million, five-year deal with Toronto on Nov. 30 after a 14-6 season with the San Francisco Giants. The right-handed pitcher had a 2.81 earned-run average over 192 innings in a major-league-best 33 games started. He also struck out 227.

“You know, it was weird. I felt like I had never pitched here before, when I've pitched here a lot,” said Gausman, who played his first five complete regular seasons with Baltimore, the Blue Jays' AL East rival.

“It was fun, though. I mean, that atmosphere was electric. After warming up, I was fired up, I was ready to go.”

Relievers Trevor Richards, Yimi Garcia, Tim Mayza and Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., closed the door the rest of the way after Gausman. Richards was the pitcher of record when Espinal hit his game-winning double and Romano earned his second save of the season.

Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each had two hits and RBI for Texas (0-2). Dane Dunning struck out four but allowed five hits and three runs over five innings in a no decision. Brett Martin took the loss for the Rangers, with Spencer Patton and Matt Bush also coming out of the bullpen.

Toronto's offence supported Gausman in the bottom of the frame with George Springer, Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hitting three consecutive singles.

Springer scored on Guerrero's hit and Bichette crossed home after Lourdes Guerriel Jr., hit into a fielder's choice for an early 2-0 lead.

Semien doubled home Jonah Heim in the third as Gausman gave up three straight hits to start the inning. Seager then grounded out to third, allowing Brad Miller to score before Lowe's single drove in Semien for a 3-2 Texas lead.

Gausman settled in after that, retiring six batters in the fourth and fifth innings before he was replaced by Richards on the mound.

Bichette tied it up again in the fifth, hitting a 425-foot rainbow shot to deep left field. Espinal restored Toronto's lead in the sixth with a double to score Raimel Tapia from first base.

Romano induced a ground out by Andy Ibanez to start the ninth. Bichette then backed him up with a highlight-reel grab of a line drive by Willie Calhoun for the inning's second out.

Heim then flew out to deep centre field to end the game.

Romano's 25th consecutive save between this season and last tied a Blue Jays record.

“I do not take for granted what he's done,” said Montoyo about Romano's consistency as Toronto's closer. “I mean, in the American League East he's been closing games against good lineups. He's been outstanding.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2022.