

The Canadian Press





Canada swept the women's 1,000-metre races at a World Cup speedskating event in the Netherlands after Courtney Sarault raced to victory in Sunday's race.

Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., topped the field in one minute 32.93 seconds.

Gilli Kim of South Korea was second in 1:33.037, followed by Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in 1:33.137.

Four-time Olympic medallist Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., won gold in Saturday's 1,000-metre race.