Sarault skates to victory; Canada sweeps women's 1,000 short-track races at World Cup
Courtney Sarault, of Canada, competes during the women's 1500 quarterfinals at a World Cup short track speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Kearns, Utah. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rick Bowmer
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 12, 2023 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2023 1:56PM EST
Canada swept the women's 1,000-metre races at a World Cup speedskating event in the Netherlands after Courtney Sarault raced to victory in Sunday's race.
Sarault, from Moncton, N.B., topped the field in one minute 32.93 seconds.
Gilli Kim of South Korea was second in 1:33.037, followed by Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in 1:33.137.
Four-time Olympic medallist Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., won gold in Saturday's 1,000-metre race.