

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs, including a three-run shot in the ninth inning, as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Tuesday.

Schwarber also had an RBI single as Philadelphia (82-56) won its third-straight game. Edmundo Sosa drew a bases-loaded walk and pinch-hitter Kody Clemens hit into a fielder's choice to score another run in that three-run rally in the seventh.

Bryson Stott had an RBI double and Nick Castellanos also drove in a run with a fielder's choice for the National League East-leading Phillies.

Tyler Phillips gave up six runs on eight hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Tanner Banks, Joe Alvarado, Taijuan Walker, Jose Ruiz, Orion Kerkering (4-2) and Matt Strahm came out of Philadelphia's bullpen.

Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger each had two-run homers in the first as Toronto (67-73) built an early 6-1 lead. Alejandro Kirk had an RBI single and Will Wagner drove in another run with a ground out in the inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run homer in the sixth, giving the Blue Jays another four-run lead. Leo Jimenez added a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to bring Toronto to within a run.

Chris Bassitt struck out seven but gave up four runs — three earned — on 10 hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings of work with the dome open at Rogers Centre.

Brendon Little, Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Erik Swanson, Genesis Cabrera, Chad Green (4-5), and Ryan Burr followed Bassitt to the mound, coughing up Toronto's lead. Green took the loss, giving up Schwarber's third homer of the game.

Schwarber wasted no time getting to Bassitt, leading off the first inning with a solo shot. His 29th homer of the season came on the third pitch of the game, a 72.4-m.p.h. curveball high in the strike zone.

Varsho replied in the bottom of the inning when he crushed an 81.7 m.p.h. curveball 427 feet to dead centre. His 18th of the season also scored leadoff man George Springer for a 2-1 Blue Jays' lead.

Three batters later, Wagner grounded out to plate Guerrero and advance Spencer Horwitz to third. Kirk then singled Horwitz in.

Barger hit his seventh homer of the season in the next at bat to make it 6-1. Barger's blast came on an 85.8 m.p.h. change-up that flew 364 feet. Toronto worked through its entire batting order in the inning and chased Phillips from the game after only two outs.

Philadelphia cut the Blue Jays' lead in half in the third inning. Castellanos hit into a fielder's choice to score Schwarber. Stott then doubled to cash in Trea Turner.

Schwarber struck again in the fourth, taking Bassitt yard a second time. His 30th homer of the season came on a 78.4 m.p.h. slider — the first pitch he saw in the at bat — and travelled 361 feet to deep right field.

Guerrero re-established Toronto's four-run lead in the sixth, lining a 90.5 m.p.h. sinker from Walker to deep left. He took that pitch 405 feet over the Blue Jays bullpen to score Springer and bring the 23,796 fans at Rogers Centre to their feet for an 8-4 lead.

The 28th homer of Guerrero's season had a launch angle of 20 degrees with an exit velocity of 109.6 m.p.h.

Toronto's bullpen got into trouble in the seventh, squandering that four-run lead.

Sosa drew a bases-loaded walk to push Castellanos across the plate. Then Clemens hit into a fielder's choice to score Stott.

Schwarber singled to right for his third RBI of the game to drive in Sosa and cut the Blue Jays' lead to 8-7.

Green came on to close out the game in the ninth, but immediately gave up a single to Sosa and a double to Clemens, bringing Schwarber to the plate once again.

The slugger worked Green to nine pitches, connecting on a 96.7 m.p.h. four-seam fastball. He smashed it 426 feet with an exit velocity of 114.4 m.p.h., scoring Sosa and Clemens for a 10-8 lead.

Jimenez breathed life back into the deflated Rogers Centre crowd with a homer in the bottom of the inning off Strahm before Clement popped out to end the game

FRANCIS HONOURED — Bowden Francis (8-3) was named the American League's pitcher of the month on Tuesday afternoon. He was 4-1 in August over five starts and a relief appearance. The 28-year-old righty had a 1.05 earned-run average in that span with 39 strikeouts over 34 1/3 innings pitched.

"It's been pretty remarkable the run he's been on," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "It's a credit to him for making some adjustments with his pitch mix and running with it."

ON DECK — Francis will hope to carry that momentum into Wednesday's matinee.

Cristopher Sanchez (9-9) will take the mound for Philadelphia in the finale of the two-game series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.