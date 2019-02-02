Senators forward Zack Smith fined $5,000 for elbowing Penguins' Pettersson
Ottawa Senators' Zach Smith, left, and teammate Mark Borowiecki, right, collide with Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon during first period NHL action in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 1:26PM EST
NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Marcus Pettersson during Friday's game.
The league announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in a release on Saturday.
The incident occurred at 6:46 of the second period of Pittsburgh's 5-3 home win. Smith was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.
The money Smith forfeits will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
The 30-year-old Smith, of Maple Creek, Sask., has five goals and 14 assists through 42 games with the Senators this season.