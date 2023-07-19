

The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday that they have parted ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann.

The NHL team made the move official after reports broke last week that the 50-year-old from Sackville, N.B., was on his way out.

Mann's departure comes five and a half months after his brother, Troy, was fired as head coach of the Belleville Senators, Ottawa's American Hockey League affiliate.

Trent Mann joined the Senators as a part-time amateur scout in 2010, eventually working his way up to head amateur scout being promoted to assistant GM last year.

The change comes as a new ownership group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer prepares to take over the team.

"We’re thankful for Trent’s contributions to the Senators and wish him the best going forward," Senators GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.