Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) defends Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Detroit. The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
Published Thursday, December 22, 2022 12:28PM EST
The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario.
The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET.
The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre.
“While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and those working at the arena is our first priority,” Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said in a statement.
Tickets purchased for Friday's game will be honoured on the rescheduled date.
