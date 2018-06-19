

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Mike Hoffman less than one week after a story broke about his partner's alleged harassment of team captain Erik Karlsson's wife.

The Senators announced Tuesday they have traded Hoffman, prospect defenceman Cody Donaghey and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft to the San Jose Sharks for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenceman Julius Bergman and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Melinda Karlsson, Erik Karlsson's wife, filed a peace bond last month alleging that Monika Caryk, Hoffman's fiancee, posted hundreds of derogatory online messages aimed at her and her husband.

More to come.