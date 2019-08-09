

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The rematch between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka didn't last long.

Williams handled Osaka 6-3, 6-4, on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup. It was the first time they played each other since last summer's U.S. Open final, which Osaka won 6-2, 6-4 after Williams received a game penalty for arguing with officials.

Fans booed Williams in that match as she argued with the chair umpire and again during the trophy ceremony.

Although Osaka called it “a little bit bittersweet” at the time, she was excited to play her idol again.

“I grew up watching her,” said Osaka on Thursday. “So whenever I get the opportunity to play her, like, it's something that I feel is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It feels more like I'm showcasing my skills to her, like, 'Look what I can do.' You know what I mean? So I go into the matches with that mentality.”

Fans at Aviva Centre on York University's main campus were less forgiving, with the crowd firmly split between support for Osaka and Williams.

At one point a spectator yelled “Game penalty!” as Williams sat on her bench after running into the net.