Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup in Montreal
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball to Johanna Konta, from Britain, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Avelar
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 10:59AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Former world No. 1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.
Germany's Tatjana Maria will bypass the qualifying that begins Saturday morning, taking Williams's spot in the main draw.
Maria will face France's Alize Cornet in the first round.