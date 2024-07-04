

The Canadian Press





Canada's Denis Shapovalov is off to the third round of Wimbledon following a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Thursday.

In an uneven effort, Shapovalov fired nine aces while committing 16 double faults. The 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished the match with 58 unforced errors, compared to 28 from Altmaier.

Shapovalov will next play 14th seed Ben Shelton of the United States. It will be the first meeting between the players.

Also Thursday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was defeated 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 by former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in a match that was delayed and moved to a different court midway through the third set.

After Shapovalov won the first two sets to take control of the match, Altmaier responded with a dominant third set that saw him win the last five games.

An early break and a hold to start the fourth set increased the German's winning streak to seven games. Shapovalov got the break back in the eighth game as the set went to a tiebreak, which Altmaier claimed with back-to-back forehand winners.

Shapovalov responded in the decisive fifth set by converting an early break to go up 2-0 and then holding serve for the win. He put the match away with a pair of winners, giving him a total of 51.

Shapovalov is making his seventh appearance at the All England Club. His best showing to date being a run to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in 2021. He made it to the Round of 16 last year.

A deep run at Wimbledon could turn around what has been a disappointing season for Shapovalov, a former world No. 10. He entered Wimbledon ranked 121st in the world, and even with his two wins at the All England Club he has a losing record on the year at 12-15.

With the need to pick up ranking points, he decided to take himself out of consideration for Canada's Olympic tennis team. He has committed to play at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., July 27 to Aug. 4, which is the same time as the Olympic tennis tournament.

Fernandez, who was seeded 30th in the women's draw, tied 3-3 with Wozniacki when the match was initially suspended due to darkness. With rain forecast for London on Friday, it was instead moved indoors to Court 1.

The Canadian had her chances after the change in venue. After holding to go up 4-3, Fernandez had double break point but failed to convert as Wozniacki evened the set.

Fernandez then had match point twice in Game 10 but failed to put the match away. Wozniacki took advantage and scored a huge break to go up 6-5 in the set. Fernandez saved break point three times in the game before finally losing on an unforced error.

The Dane completed the win in the 12th game of the set when Fernandez committed another unforced error — her 44th of the match — on match point.

Fernandez, 21, has never made it past the second round at Wimbledon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.