LONDON -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Shapovalov, seeded 10th at the All England Club, fired 17 aces in the match and won 86 per cent of first serve points.

He hit 59 winners to Khachanov's 31 and converted five of his 19 break point chances.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., faces top seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Later today, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime looks to join Shapovalov in the final four when he faces Italy's Matteo Berrettini.