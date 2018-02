The Associated Press





OSIJEK, Croatia - Canada's hopes of a Davis Cup World Group run ended Sunday with a Denis Shapovalov loss to Borna Coric.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to the 21-year-old Coric, handing Croatia a 3-1 victory in the best-of-five, first-round tie.

Coric, ranked 47th on the ATP Tour, fired five aces and won 3-of-7 break points.

The 48th-ranked Shapovalov won just 60 per cent of his first service points and 68 per cent on his second serve. He had 12 forced errors and 59 unforced.

Shapovalov won Canada's lone match of the tie -- a singles victory against Viktor Galovic on Friday that evened the series at 1-1.

Shapovalov was not only the youngest member of Canada's Davis Cup team but also its highest ranked singles player. Vasek Pospisil is 85th and Peter Polansky is 141st. Daniel Nestor is 60th in the doubles rankings.