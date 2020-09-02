

The Canadian Press





OAKLAND, Calif. - Lawyers for a law enforcement officer accuse Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri of making race a key part of his counterclaim to a lawsuit in the aftermath of an altercation at last year's NBA Finals.

In filings to the United States District Court in California, Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's legal team alleges Ujiri's counterclaim is driven by race and a bias against law enforcement.

Ujiri's counterclaim last month included a video of the altercation, which showed Strickland taking the first shove at the Raptors executive as he tried to get on the court after the team won the NBA title over the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., last June.

Ujiri says he was reminded in that moment that some people will see him as "unworthy of respectful engagement" because he is Black.

In the court documents, Strickland's team says the counterclaim is a "wilful attempt to mislead the media and the public and taint the jury pool."

The filings also say Ujiri did not display the proper credentials needed for access to the court, leading to the altercation.