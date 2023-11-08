

Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press





DALLAS (AP) - Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 26 and the Toronto Raptors finished a two-game sweep in Texas with a 127-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Three nights after Toronto rallied from 22 points down for a win at San Antonio, Siakam and Anunoby combined for all the points on an 11-0 run that broke a 73-all tie in the third quarter.

Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games this season with Texan and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watching courtside with his wife, Brittany.

Siakam finished with season highs in points and rebounds in what has been a sluggish start offensively for the two-time All-Star. He was 15 of 25 from the field and had five assists.

The Mavericks were without rookie centre Dereck Lively II for the first time due to a non-COVID-19 illness and got outrebounded 50-38 while matching a season high by allowing 72 points in the paint. Siakam scored all of his points in the paint while missing all five of his 3-pointers.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 16 on 4-of-8 shooting from 3, and Scottie Barnes had 14 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists four steals and two blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points and Derrick Jones Jr. had 15 for Dallas, which was looking for its first 7-1 start since 2004-05.

The Mavericks got within five on a 3-pointer by Hardaway late in the third quarter, but Toronto pushed the advantage back to 11 going to the fourth. The lead was at least nine the rest of the way.

Dallas hurt its chances for a rally with poor free throw shooting after the break, making just 14 of 24 and finishing 19 of 31 overall.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Boston on Saturday to finish a four-game trip.

Mavericks: The Clippers at home Friday.